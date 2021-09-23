Arrest made in Sacramento for Fresno shooting that left victim with “significant injuries,” police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Detectives from multiple agencies arrested a suspect allegedly involved in an August shooting in Fresno that left the victim injured, police say.

The shooting occurred on Aug. 22 near Shields and Hughes avenues in Fresno. Police say a person was fired upon several times, being struck once in the abdomen. The victim’s injuries were described as “significant” by police.

Detectives arrested Dominic Bell, 47, Wednesday in Sacramento County. Investigators from the Felony Assault Unit discovered that Bell was in Sacramento and contacted Sacramento Sheriff’s Office Major Crime Bureau detectives who were able to arrest Bell at a gas station nearby the apartment he was staying.

A search warrant led to the discovery of a firearm, narcotics and evidence indicating narcotic sales inside the apartment.

Bell was booked into Sacramento Jail on charges relating to the shooting and will be extradited and booked into Fresno County Jail in the coming days.

