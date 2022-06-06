MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police say a person was arrested after setting fire to a portion of the Fresno River Sunday.

Officers from the Madera Police Department responded Sunday to a fire north of Cleveland Avenue on the Fresno River. When they arrived, a witness told officers that the fire had been started by a person named Morgan, who had then run away.



Photos provided by the Madera Police Department

After searching the area an officer found Morgan Guerrero on Yosemite Avenue. Detectives say she admitted she started the fire and was booked into Madera County Jail.

Madera police say no property was damaged in the incident.