TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting last week, according to the Tulare Police Department.

Around 2:20 a.m. on May 30, officers were called out to a parking lot near Bardsley Avenue and Highway 99 after someone called 911 to report a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as 27-year-old Damean Fish, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Fish was rushed to a local hospital, where officials say he later died from his injuries.

On Monday, June 6, investigators announced that Logan Dalton Starkey was arrested by officers from the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Authorities have not released a motive for the shooting or provided any details about the events leading up to the incident at this time.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Detective Esparza or Detective Wilson at (559) 684-4290.