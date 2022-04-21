HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was placed under arrest Tuesday on suspicion of committing a five-year-old homicide in Hanford.

Officers from the Hanford Police Department received a call on Apr. 14, 2017, regarding an unconscious person at Coe Park on Douty Street in Hanford. When first responders arrived they found the man, identified as Freddy Bruner, with a major head injury. Bruner was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Investigators say it was apparent that Bruner had been assaulted and determined that his cause of death was homicide after an autopsy.

Detectives investigating the cold case received a tip identifying John Paul Borges as a possible suspect in the homicide. On Tuesday, police say they interviewed Borges and subsequently arrested him.

Borges was arrested and booked into Kings County Jail on homicide charges.