Arrest made after two teenagers found shot dead in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 24-year-old man is under arrest for murder following the shooting death of two teenagers in Tulare County earlier this month.

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, Brian Macias Villanueva of Tulare was arrested for the murders of 19-year-old Javier Soriano and a 14-year-old boy, both from Fresno. The two teenagers were found shot to death in a vehicle in the area of Road 36 and Avenue 264 on Jan. 10.

Detectives say Villanueva met up with the two victims in the area they were found before they were found shot dead.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.