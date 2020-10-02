Arrest made after sign honoring two killed in the line of duty is defaced in Tulare County

VISALIA, California (KSEE) – One man is under arrest after deputies say he defaced a highway sign honoring two fallen members of law enforcement.

Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says hateful, anti-police rhetoric was spray-painted on a sign dedicated to 52-year-old Deputy Scott Ballantyne and 45-year-old civilian pilot James Chavez.

Ballantyne and Chavez were both were killed when the Sheriff’s Office plane they were in crashed near Lake Success on Feb. 10, 2016. They were trying to help deputies search for a suspect who was wanted for brandishing a firearm.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced that 22-year-old Devon Young was arrested earlier that day. Deputies linked him to the crime as he tagged the sign with his own nickname.

Young was already on parole for robbery. Deputies say a search of his home found evidence linking Young to the crime – meaning he is also facing charges of vandalism.

