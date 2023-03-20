MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced Police Department says that an arrest has been made for a suspect alleged to be involved in an assault with a deadly weapon on Monday afternoon.

Officials say 53-year-old Jerry Johnson was arrested for deadly assault with a firearm near the 1100 block of West 4th Street.

Around 1:50 p.m., officers say they responded to the area of R Street & W. Childs Avenue for a shooting that just occurred. The victim told officers that Johnson fired a gun at him after a disagreement. The victim’s vehicle had a bullet hole in the door and officers recovered the discharged round.

Officers say no one was injured in the shooting and that Johnson was found outside his residence near the 1100 block of West 4th Street. Officers located a discharged bullet casing on the ground outside the home. Johnson was taken into custody after a brief stand-off.

According to authorities, Sheehy Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Detectives served a search warrant at the residence and recovered a .45 caliber Glock semi-automatic firearm.

Officials say Johnson was booked into custody at the Merced County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and shooting at an occupied vehicle.