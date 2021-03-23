Arrest in Fresno’s first domestic violence-related homicide of 2021

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – At around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday in southeast Fresno, Fresno Police received reports of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived at the home at Lamona and Fifth, they found a woman in her 40s dead.

The suspect, 40-year-old Ka Lou Yang, is accused of shooting his significant other during a domestic dispute. There were four children inside of the home at the time of the shooting.

Ka Lou Yang, 40 (image courtesy of Fresno Police Department)

The victim’s son, Andrew Yang, was asleep when his sister (who was inside the home) called him asking for help.

“She told me that my stepdad shot my mom. She was in her room, they were sleeping…out of nowhere, she heard gunshots in the house, and they were arguing,” he said.

Andrew, who lives with his own father, called the police after his sister asked him to, but she was dead when they arrived.

“She went to go check on my mom, to check if she was still breathing, and it turns out she wasn’t,” he said.

Fresno Police Department is yet to provide an official identification of the victim, but Andrew says what’s most important is that people know his mother was kind, hardworking, and always willing to help others.

“She was a nice, loving person… She would help people… Even though she had stepkids, she didn’t have much money, she still loved and cared for them, because they were her own kids still,” he said.

Investigators say they will release more information about the victim when extended family members are notified.