FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 22-year-old was charged with the murder of his parents in Fresno.

Julian McElhaney appeared in Fresno court Wednesday, facing the death penalty and or life in prison without the possibility of parole if accused.

McElhaney was in court briefly before his arraignment hearing was scheduled to be continued on April 28th at 8:30 A.M..

McElhaney was wearing a yellow jumpsuit when he arrived in court, with ‘prisoner’ on his back.

His first court appearance was just three days after allegedly shooting and killing his parents in their home.

He was in handcuffs and a protective mask, with Scott Baly from the Fresno Public Defender’s Office on his side.

All sides agreed to continue Wednesday’s arraignment to late April.

“Mr. McElhaney sir, you have a right to be arraigned today and have a preliminary hearing within 10 court days thereafter,” said the presiding judge.

He is charged with two counts of murder with a firearm and faces life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

The Fresno Public Defender’s Office says mental health concerns will be addressed.

“We’re always looking for mental health if that’s a defense we’re looking to that. Today, I don’t have enough to say that is there or not. Today, I have a yellow suit and I don’t know why it’s there,” said Scott Baly from the Fresno Public Defender’s Office.

Julian’s father, 55-year-old William McElhaney, and 64-year-old mother Sylvia McElhaney are now being remembered by their other family members.

Family members held a vigil Tuesday night with just family.

The family says they are still planning funerals for their beloved relatives.