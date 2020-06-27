Around 300 of the 321 COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Fresno County are from the jail, says public health

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Approximately 300 of the 321 COVID-19 cases reported in Fresno County on Friday were from inside Fresno County Jail, according to Fresno County Department of Public Health.

In a statement to YourCentralValley.com, Sim Dhillon with Fresno County Department of Public Health says the total number reported today is not exclusively cases from inside the jail, but those cases are being reported.

The approximation of cases is around 300 from the county jail, however, today’s totals includes cases from the jail and general public. It did cause an increase in daily number but it does not mean all of them are from the county jail. Sim Dhillon, Fresno County Department of Public Health

