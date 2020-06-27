Around 300 of the 321 COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Fresno County are from the jail, says public health

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fresno County Jail

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Approximately 300 of the 321 COVID-19 cases reported in Fresno County on Friday were from inside Fresno County Jail, according to Fresno County Department of Public Health.

In a statement to YourCentralValley.com, Sim Dhillon with Fresno County Department of Public Health says the total number reported today is not exclusively cases from inside the jail, but those cases are being reported.

The approximation of cases is around 300 from the county jail, however, today’s totals includes cases from the jail and general public. It did cause an increase in daily number but it does not mean all of them are from the county jail.

Sim Dhillon, Fresno County Department of Public Health

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know