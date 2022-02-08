Around 15 people on the run after smash-and-grab at Merced jewelry store, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Around 15 people were allegedly involved in a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in Merced, according to police.

Police say just before 1:00 p.m. multiple suspects entered Prestigio Jewelers, broke several display cases and ran off with several pieces of jewelry.

Courtesy: Merced Golden Wire News

Police say a group of about 12 to 15 people was seen using hammers to break glass display cases and ran off with an unknown amount of jewelry.

Multiple vehicles were reported to leave the scene, according to police.

Officials are continuing to investigate the robbery.

