Army Corps facility near Pine Flat heavily damaged after fire, crews say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A maintenance shop near Pine Flat Lake received significant damage following a fire Monday afternoon, according to Fresno County Fire.

At around 4:45 p..m., crews responded to the area of Pine Flat Road near Trimmer Springs Road for a report of flames and smoke seen near a commercial structure. Units arrived to find flames coming from a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers facility maintenance shop.

Officials say everyone was evacuated safely, along with surrounding buildings.

According to Fresno County Fire, there was significant damage to the structure. Around 20 firefighters responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

