MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An army corporal surprised his brother Thursday during Madera High School’s graduation practice.

Cpl. Damien Hernandez is based in Fort Richardson, Alaska, but managed to make a surprise appearance at Memorial Stadium to shock his brother Richie Luna.

“I hold my family very close, very meaningful to me so I know the last year has been kind of rough on all of us so to be able to give something back and show him that I’m trying to be there for him means a lot,” Cpl. Hernandez said.

Hernandez says he and his family are looking forward to seeing his brother graduate Thursday evening.