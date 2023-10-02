KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An Armona business was issued an ABC license suspension on Sept. 29 after an employee allegedly sold alcohol to a minor decoy, the Kings County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputies say on June 1 they sent a minor decoy into Pizza King near 14th Avenue in Armona to attempt to purchase an alcoholic beverage. A violation was obtained and the employee was issued a citation for selling alcohol to a minor.

On Friday, Sept. 29, sheriff’s deputies say they assisted an agent with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control with posting an ABC license suspension at the location.

The Kings County Sheriff says the 10-day license suspension was part of the administrative sanctions served against the ABC license holder.