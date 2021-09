FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Tuesday, September 21 marks an important day for Armenians worldwide.

It is the 30th anniversary of the country of Armenia gaining its independence.

It was September 21, 1991, that Armenia declared its independence from the Soviet Union after 75 years.

In Fresno County, a special event is planned at the Fort Washington Country Club to celebrate Armenian Independence Day.

KSEE24 Anchors Stefani Booroojian and Alexan Balekian were live with previews of the event.