Armenian Genocide commemorated with videos by Fresno Mayor Brand and Congressman Costa

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Armenian Genocide commemorated with videos by Fresno Mayor Brand and Congressman Costa

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Mayor Lee Brand and local Congressman Jim Costa commemorated the Armenian Genocide on Thursday with messages posted on Youtube.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Central California says for the first time in almost a century there will be no public gathering commemorating the Genocide that began on April 24, 1915.  

Sevag Tateosian, Chairman of the Armenian National Committee of America in Central California, says both the mayor and congressman have recognized the genocide publicly.

“We may not be able to stand together in memorial, but we can stand together in spirit and say to the world that the City of Fresno will make sure that the Armenian Genocide is never denied and never forgotten,” Brand said.

“We are most fortunate, here in Fresno, to have leaders who aren’t reluctant to do the right thing, which is to recognize the Armenian Genocide.  The Mayor and Congressman have always been staunch supporters of recognizing the Ottoman Turks’ killing of Armenians from 1915 to 1923 as a Genocide,” said Tateosian.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.