Armenian Genocide commemorated with videos by Fresno Mayor Brand and Congressman Costa

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Mayor Lee Brand and local Congressman Jim Costa commemorated the Armenian Genocide on Thursday with messages posted on Youtube.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Central California says for the first time in almost a century there will be no public gathering commemorating the Genocide that began on April 24, 1915.

Sevag Tateosian, Chairman of the Armenian National Committee of America in Central California, says both the mayor and congressman have recognized the genocide publicly.

“We may not be able to stand together in memorial, but we can stand together in spirit and say to the world that the City of Fresno will make sure that the Armenian Genocide is never denied and never forgotten,” Brand said.

“We are most fortunate, here in Fresno, to have leaders who aren’t reluctant to do the right thing, which is to recognize the Armenian Genocide. The Mayor and Congressman have always been staunch supporters of recognizing the Ottoman Turks’ killing of Armenians from 1915 to 1923 as a Genocide,” said Tateosian.

