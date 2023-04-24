FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A day where the community came together and stood in solidarity to recognize the 1.5 million Armenians killed at the hands of the Turkish Ottoman Empire starting in 1915.

“It’s an important foundation it’s an important lesson to be told, an important story to be told,” said Karnig Kerkonian.

Kerkonian is an international human rights lawyer and was the keynote speaker for the annual commemoration at Fresno State.

“Fresno serves a very important role in the Armenian diaspora in itself,” he said.

The event included a presentation of flags, a religious service, and songs by local students.