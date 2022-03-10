MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two women were shot on Thursday night in Madera and the suspect is still at large, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Residents near the area of Madera Acres are being asked to shelter in place, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the suspect crashed his vehicle in the area and was armed with a rifle.

Residents near the areas of Road 25 and Ingomar Drive, Avenue 18 1/2 and 18 1/4, and Burgundy Road are being asked to stay in their homes.

The suspect has been described as a black male adult, 5’8” 150-180 pounds, with shoulder-length dreadlocks. He was wearing red shorts and is armed with a rifle.

Deputies say they believe the suspect and the victims knew each other. The two victims were taken to the hospital and their conditions are unknown, according to deputies.

Residents in the area are asked to stay inside their homes and turn off their lights. If they see any suspicious activity, they are asked to call 911.