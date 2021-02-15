Armed robbery charges after three attempt to steal a car, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Two adults and a minor face charges of armed robbery after trying to steal a car in Fresno Monday, according to Fresno Police.

The incident took place around 4 p.m. near Fresno Street and Escalon Avenue.

Officers with the Career Criminal Auto Theft Task Force say they spotted the three suspects trying to enter a car that was reported stolen. When they approached them they ran – but were quickly detained.

Authorities are now working to determine if the same three suspects are tied to a recent string of armed car thefts in north Fresno.

