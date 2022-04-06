TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A gas station in Goshen was robbed by a man and a woman early Wednesday morning according to deputies.

According to deputies, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting an armed robbery at the Rocket Gas Station on Betty Drive in Goshen just after 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, deputies say they learned that a man and a woman had arrived at the store in a black sedan, walked into the store, pulled out a gun and demanded money from the clerk. Investigators say the suspects left the store with merchandise from the store and money.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at (559) 725-4194.