Armed robbers get away with cash from northeast Fresno convenience store, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police say two suspects stole hundreds in cash and items from a Fresno store Thursday.

Around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday police received a call of an armed robbery at a convenience store at Blackstone and Minarets avenues in northeast Fresno.

Police describe the suspects as two males in their 20s, although further information is unavailable as the men were wearing hoodies and masks.

Investigators say one of the suspects had a firearm and demanded money from the register. According to investigators, the suspects got approximately $600 in cash and miscellaneous stolen items from the store.

Investigators are working to get video surveillance. No injuries were reported and no shots were fired, police say.