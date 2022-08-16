TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on Tuesday afternoon in Tulare.

The scene of the shooting near Tulare Avenue and I Street was blocked off for nearly six hours as authorities investigated.

“The last thing we want to do is hurt anybody,” said Sgt. Eddie Hinojosa with the Tulare Police Department.

Officers say the call came in around noon reporting a man with a gun near a homeless encampment.

“Officers located the vehicle approached it and encountered three subjects in Vehicle. Two of them were out of the vehicle, except for the driver,” added Hinojosa.

Police say the men were in a red pickup truck when an argument broke out. They say the driver was not cooperative.

“An officer noted he looked to have appeared to be a firearm. Sometime during contact, he made some movements, and we believe he was reaching for the gun. Shots were fired, and the suspect was hit,” Hinojosa added.

The suspect was rushed to the hospital and the gun he reached for was retrieved.



“Our first concern is the safety of everybody including the potential suspects and that’s why the officers performed life-saving measures,” said Hinojosa.

It’s unclear what the men were doing in the neighborhood. Police say the two other men were taken in for questioning.

As for the officer involved in the shooting, they were placed on administrative leave.

“The fact that they’re safe and unhurt is obviously a relief to us,” he added.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is now helping in this investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Tulare Police Department.