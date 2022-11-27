MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An armed man was shot and killed by Madera Police Saturday night, according to the Madera Police Department.

Police say around 8:30 p.m. they responded to a call regarding a man in possession of a gun acting erratically near Ellis and Merced streets.

When officers arrived, they said they attempted to de-escalate the situation so that the encounter may reach a peaceful end.

The man failed to respond to their attempts which is when authorities say an officer-involved shooting occurred.

Police attempted to administer life-saving procedures, but they say the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. Police were uninjured during this incident.

As a result, the Madera Police department says the officers were placed on administrative leave and turned the investigation over to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.