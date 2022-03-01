PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A domestic violence suspect armed with a shotgun locked himself in a room with a victim and four children during an hours-long standoff early Tuesday morning, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Around 3:40 a.m., officers responded to a report of domestic violence at a home near Putnam Avene and Ruth Street.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the 911 caller, who had managed to escape from the home but wasn’t directly involved in the incident.

Authorities say the witness told officers that Angel Gil Martinez, 29, had assaulted someone he had been arguing with at the home. All information about the person who was reportedly assaulted is being kept confidential by officials, but they say the victim had an active domestic violence restraining order against Martinez.

During the fight, officers say Martinez grabbed a loaded shotgun and started threatening the victim.

Martinez is accused of then locking himself inside of a bedroom with the victim and four children.

An officer using a drone during Tuesday’s standoff outside of a home. (Photo: Porterville Police Department)

Officials say SWAT and Crisis Response teams were called out to the home after officers learned the ‘victim and children were being held against their will’ by Martinez.

Over the next several hours, officers say they continued trying to speak with Martinez, who refused to respond to them.

Around 9:40 a.m., members of the SWAT team began to approach the home after spotting one of the children near a window. As officers were nearing the home, Martinez surrendered himself and did not resist being taken into custody.

The victim was taken to a local hospital after officers found them suffering from moderate injuries inside of the home. The four children were not injured during the incent.

During a search of the house, officers say they discovered a loaded shotgun in one of the rooms.

Martinez was booked at the South County Detention Facility on charges related to domestic violence, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.