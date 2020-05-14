Arias says he’s received more threats since confrontation outside his home

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias has branded the group he confronted outside his home Tuesday “a racist hate group” in a statement released one day after the incident.

In the statement sent Wednesday afternoon, Miguel Arias said the safety of his home was violated by out-of-town individuals led by Sanger resident Ben Bergquam. Arias described Berquam as a member of the Proud Boys, “which the Southern Poverty Law Center classifies as a racist hate group.”

Bergquam and his companions bypassed security to reach my private condominium residence unannounced. The short video that has been released only depicts a small fraction of a much longer incident. Indeed, the entire initial sequence of events, including the group members’ attempts to force their way into my residence, is not depicted at all. I asked him to leave my home, emphasizing my kids were home and that I would not allow them to be placed in danger. I took precautions to ensure the safety of my family and protect them from individuals known to be armed and dangerous. Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias

Arias said he has since received calls from outside Fresno making additional threats against his family, as well as calls of support from Fresno residents and community leaders.

The statement ends with the councilmember promising that he will explore all options to ensure that an incident like this does not happen again.

KSEE24 News has reached out to Ben Berquam for a response.

