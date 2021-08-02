Argument turns into standoff after wife calls 911 on husband with 2-year-old, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A perimeter was established around a Fresno home on Monday after a woman called 911 on her own husband following an assault, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say the 911 call was made around 3 p.m. sending officers to the 600 block of W. Shields Avenue in Fresno. The caller said she and her husband had an argument, and he had assaulted her. She fled the home but left behind the couple’s two-year-old child.

Officers arrived on the scene and confirmed that it was a domestic violence incident. When they went to the home to speak to the suspect – and check on the child – officers say the suspect made threatening comments and officers then set up a perimeter around the home.

According to police, negotiators are on the scene trying to ensure a peaceful end to the standoff. There is nothing to suggest the child has been injured.