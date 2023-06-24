FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Reports of a shooting at a southeast Fresno park prompted a police response Saturday afternoon.

Officers say just after 3:00 p.m. they were notified of a call of shots fired at Trolley Creek Park in the 5100 block of east Huntington Avenue, between Adler and Helm Avenues.

Police say they responded to find expended shell casings on the ground and some parked vehicles that were struck by bullets.

Investigators say a group of teens or young adults were engaged in an argument and that led to an exchange of gunfire.

Officers say a victim has yet to be located, and so far, no one has been arrested in this case.

If anyone has information in this case, they are asked to call the Fresno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 669-621-7000.