Argument over bicycle leads to stabbing in Visalia, police say

Photo of Kevin Brown provided by the Visalia Police Department

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested Saturday after police say he stabbed another man after a fight over a bicycle.

Just before 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called to Laurel Avenue and Church Street in Visalia regarding a stabbing. Responding officers found a victim with a single non-life-threatening stab wound.

Investigators say the victim and the suspect had been arguing over a bicycle just before the stabbing before the suspect fled the scene just prior to the officers’ arrival.

The suspect, Kevin Brown, 50, was arrested and booked at the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility on charges of attempted murder.