YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Due to the forecast of flooding in Yosemite Lower and North Pines Campgrounds and Housekeeping Camp will close on Monday, according to the National Parks Service.

The Parks Service says, unlike the last month’s forecast of flooding, the extended forecast calls for warm weather.

As of May 1, the park says they had more than double the average amount of snow for this time of year. The combination of extended hot weather and abundant snow means the Merced River may remain above the flood stage for some time.

Yosemite Valley, Wawona, and Mariposa Grove are accessible by entering Yosemite via Highways 41 and 140.

According to the park service, getting to Mariposa Grove requires a four-mile round-trip hike with 500 feet of elevation change. Hetch Hetchy and Hodgdon Meadow (but not other areas of Yosemite) are accessible via Highway 120 from the west. Tioga, Glacier Point, and Mariposa Grove Roads are closed. Additional closures are possible.