FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno-based Westlands Water District released new data on the District’s groundwater recharge efforts, branding the effort a “success” in an announcement Tuesday.

In May 2023, officials say groundwater elevation levels in the Lower Aquifer registered at –54 mean sea level, which is an increase of 40 feet compared to the average groundwater elevation in the fall of 2022.

“We recognize the next drought is not if but when and it is critical we use extra water to prepare for future years when water may be sparse,” said Allison Febbo, General Manager, of Westlands Water District. “The District’s groundwater recharge efforts will help ensure we meet our Groundwater Sustainability Plan objectives while allowing our farmers the opportunity to save water and plan next year’s crop.”

Though results have been encouraging, officials say there is more work that needs to be done for a water-secure California.

“Strengthening water security in California isn’t something that can be done by just one water district, one water agency, or even one region,” Febbo added. “This is a statewide problem where we need to prioritize collaboration and develop multifaceted solutions to address California’s water crisis. That’s why we are committed to exploring and implementing creative approaches to maximize water use efficiency and storage and improve climate resilience.”