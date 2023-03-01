Joe Rogan during UFC 274 at Footprint Center on May 07, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast comedian Christopher Distefano brought up Fresno and the homeless problem.

Are they wrong?

Distefano says he did a show in Fresno and said “if I grew up here, I’d be a little different.”

Rogan says “you would be a lot different.”

“Fresno is one of those places where I went [and had] a great time,” Distefano said, “but I mean, those just being there, just being in that city for 24 hours, I was like, I don’t know – if this was my every single day. You might turn to drugs.”

Rogan continued: “I was driving through a street in Fresno and people were walking out in the middle of the street like, what are you doing driving here? Like I went down the wrong area where it’s like, mostly homeless people.”

The last time Rogan spoke about Fresno he gave Downtown Fresno’s Chef Paul’s two thumbs up.