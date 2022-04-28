With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Fresno using rankings from Tripadvisor. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor

#30. DiCicco’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2221 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-3408

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. AJ’s Armenian Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern, Eastern European

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5048 N Maroa Ave, Fresno, CA 93704-2612

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. Castillo’s Mexican Food

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican

– Price: $

– Address: 3659 E Ventura Ave, Fresno, CA 93702-3251

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. The Lime Lite

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1054 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-3701

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Sandy’s Country Junction

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 532 Clovis Ave, Clovis, CA 93612-1103

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor

#25. Sal’s Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7476 N Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93720-2405

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. P.F. Chang’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7894 N Blackstone Ave. Riverpark Shopping Center, Fresno, CA 93720

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Jus’ Jo’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 701 W Shaw Ave, Clovis, CA 93612-3232

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (160 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 715 E Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93710-7705

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Yard House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (172 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 90 El Camino, Fresno, CA 93720

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor

#20. Cool Hand Luke’s Steak House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (215 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 955 Shaw Ave Ste A, Clovis, CA 93612-3989

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Texas Roadhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (114 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3190 West Shaw Avenue, Fresno, CA 93711

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Batter Up Pancakes

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (119 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8029 N Cedar Ave, Fresno, CA 93720-4827

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Ruth’s Chris Steak House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (160 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 7844 North Blackstone Avenue, Fresno, CA 93720-4308

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Red Apple Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 488 W Herndon Ave, Fresno, CA 93650-1329

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor

#15. The Mad Duck

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (146 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 765 W Herndon Ave Suite 200, Clovis, CA 93612-0298

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Taqueria Don Pepe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

– Price: $

– Address: 4582 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93726-1905

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Fresno Breakfast House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (154 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2085 W Bullard Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-1200

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Phoenician Garden Mediterranean Bar and Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1025 E Herndon Ave Suite 106, Fresno, CA 93720

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Elbow Room

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (209 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 731 W San Jose Ave, Fresno, CA 93704-2327

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor

#10. Max’s Bistro & Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (191 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1784 W Bullard Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-2328

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Luna Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (267 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 349 Pollasky Ave, Clovis, CA 93612

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Parma

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 6729 N Palm Ave, Fresno, CA 93704-1075

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. The Annex Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2257 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-3408

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Yosemite Ranch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1520 E Champlain Dr, Fresno, CA 93720-5624

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor

#5. Westwoods BBQ and Spice Co.

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (499 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8042 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93720-1544

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. House of JuJu

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (303 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 565 Pollasky Ave Dewitt Building in Old Town Clovis, Clovis, CA 93612-1198

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Fresno Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (259 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 639 E Shaw Ave #149, Fresno, CA 93710

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Pismo’s Coastal Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (855 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7937 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93720-4310

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Mediterranean Grill & Cafe

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (221 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1031 U St, Fresno, CA 93721-1419

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor