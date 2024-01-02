FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Gas prices are rising in Fresno to start the new year, according to a recent survey by GasBuddy.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 364 stations in Fresno, average gasoline prices in Fresno have risen 19.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.51/g on Tuesday.

Prices in Fresno are 9.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 44.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fresno was priced at $3.85/g on Monday while the most expensive was $5.19/g, a difference of $1.34/g.

“After a brief hiatus, the national average has moved off its recent high, again falling closer to the $3 per gallon mark, setting up a potential second attempt at slipping below $2.99 for the first time since 2021,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.