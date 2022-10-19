FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Seeing drivers running red lights and texting while driving is not an unusual sight in Fresno. But are the drivers in the city really as bad as people may think?

According to an annual report, Fresno is one of the top 10 cities with the worst drivers in the United States.

Fresno was ranked seventh on the list of 35 cities with the worst drivers in a report from QuoteWizard, an online insurance comparison platform.

The list compared the number of accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations in 70 of the nation’s biggest cities.

California was well represented on the list, with eight of its cities cracking the top 10.

While Fresno didn’t rank in the top five, Bakersfield was named as the city with the worst drivers, followed by Sacramento in the second-place spot.

In a list highlighting cities with the most DUIs, Fresno was ranked number three.

No cities in California were in the top 10 cities with the best drivers.