Arborist training is free at College of the Sequoias in Visalia

VISALIA, California (KGPE) – College of the Sequoias is offering free line clearance arborist training to anyone interested. The free 5-week program starts Feb. 22 – with more to follow.

Utility Line Clearing Arborist Program Coordinator Brian Burgess says trainees will learn about different trees and how to clear them – especially those posing a risk of wildfire around electrical equipment.

“How each one of those different trees are going to respond or react when we put forces. If we’re going to be climbing a tree, how is that tree going to affect setting your lines.”

The 200-hour training program prepares trainees to potentially start working for over $20/hour. Burgess says pay rises quickly with more experience and training.

“Throughout their career whatever employer they’re going to be working with will continue building on the skills they are learning in the program.”

College of the Sequoias Training Center director Jorge Zegarra says demand for workers with these skills is high just about everywhere, especially locally.

“The demand identified is pretty significant in the Central Valley. Over 400 utility line workers in need in our region.”

The training is free thanks to a grant from PG&E. Although the program focuses on wildfire and power line safety, there is no requirement to work for PG&E by the end of it.

“They’re also well prepared for going to work for municipalities or perhaps corporate landscape business,” said Burgess.

Prospective trainees can apply here.