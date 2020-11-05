Arballo concedes after Nunes declared winner by AP

Arballo's concession came hours after he said he'd wait for more votes to be counted

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Democratic challenger Phil Arballo has conceded in the race to unseat Republican incumbent Devin Nunes for California’s District 22 seat. It comes after the Associated Press named incumbent Rep. Devin Nunes the winner.

When results started coming Tuesday night, there was a moment the two were within 150 votes of each other. It came as a shock to many, who didn’t see Arballo as much of a threat like Andrew Janz back in 2018..

With his family in tow, Arballo addressed media Wednesday in front of his campaign’s headquarters in Fresno.

“I think we can all expect this race to get tighter as all the votes are coming in that are counted,” he said.

Despite @AP calling the race, @PhilArballo2020 is waiting for all ballots to be counted before conceding to @DevinNunes. #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/QTjPAxTwue — Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) November 4, 2020

However, in an email to Eyewitness News hours later, Arballo’s campaign team announced that the race was over.

Phil had further deliberations with his family and is conceding the race. Again, he believes the race will tighten, but that we will come up short. Andrew Feldman, Feldman Strategies

Tom Holyoke, a political science professor at Fresno State, was one of the many who was surprised by the results. He said it’s demonstrative of the shifting demographics in District 22, as well as possible fatigue with Nunes’ supporters.

“Devin Nunes has been kind of known for not always having his offices open to serve constituents. Sometimes, taking more of a national profile than a local profile,” Holyoke said. “Maybe some of his constituents are tired of him.”

Arballo said the results show there’s an appetite for change.

“We deserve better than an absentee member of Congress. Thousands of hardworking families across the district with their vote have said the same thing,” he said.

Nunes did not respond to comment on this story.

