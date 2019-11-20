Approximately 800 customers without power near Fresno Yosemite Intl Airport

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Approximately 800 customers are currently without power near Fresno Yosemite International Airport, according to Pacific Gas & Electric Company.

A power line was reported down just west of the airport in the area of Andersen Avenue and Ashley Way.

The airport was not affected by the outage and is on backup power, according to airport spokeswoman Vicki Calderon.

This story will be updated.

Courtesy of the Pacific Gas & Electric Company

