Approximately 1,200 inmates quarantined inside Fresno County Jail due to COVID-19

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Approximately 1,200 inmates housed inside Fresno County Jail were placed in quarantine Friday after jail staff members say they received results showing positive COVID-19 cases.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, 13 of 25 inmates who were transferred from the North Annex Jail to Wasco State Prison were tested when they arrived and found to be positive for COVID-19.

Jail officials say the entire North Annex Jail was placed into precautionary quarantine and all inmates are being monitored for coronavirus. Nine inmates currently have a fever.

The Sheriff’s Office says the 13 positive tests represent the largest spike in cases associated with the jail.

