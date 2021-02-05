‘Appreciate every moment’: Gold Rush girls remember their time with the NFL

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — The countdown to the big game continues and while players battle it out on the field, there’s another sport happening on the sidelines.

NFL cheerleaders bring glamour to the game. However, behind the smiles and high-energy routines are women with an intense work ethic and different career goals.

Monica Calles, Veronica Camp and Amanda Vartanian each spent several years on the Gold Rush cheer team, the official squad of the San Francisco 49ers.

“We would have long eight hour practices on Saturdays,” Vartanian said.

Often times, they say, game day would start before dawn.

“We’d do field formations, placements, what’s going to happen during pre-game,” Calles added. “Then we’d gear up and we’d head out and get out on the field and we’d roam around the field signing autographs for fans. And then it’s kickoff.”

They say the squad took the women across the world with the team, visiting locations like Japan, Hong Kong and Mexico City.

“I remember walking onto the field and really telling myself, ‘Do not forget this moment,'” Camp said.

“We all were looking at each other with tears in our eyes going ‘This is insane,'” Calles adds.

The women say the work wasn’t just on the field, but behind the scenes and into their own careers as well. Vartanian was a Fresno State student while on the squad and Camp remembers splitting her time between several endeavors.

“I was a Gold Rush girl, I was an insurance agent, and I was going to college full time,” Camp recalls.

Nowadays, Vartanian runs a business with her husband, Calles has an interior design company, and Camp runs her own seltzer company with a beverage paying tribute to her time on the San Francisco cheer squad, “Berry Rush.”

The women still keep in touch, even though many of them have moved across the country.

“The sisterhood and the bond, you’ll keep forever,” Vartanian says.

Their advice to young people interested in cheer is to not give up on their dreams.

“Remember to always appreciate every moment,” Calles says. “Because someday we’re going to look back and go, ‘Did we really do that?'”