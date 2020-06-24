Workers rescued from atop Fresno State water tower after one suffers heat exhaustion, Fresno Fire says

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Three workers were rescued from atop the Fresno State water tower after one of them had passed out from the heat, the Fresno Fire Department said Wednesday.

Workers were on top of the water tower preparing to clean the inside when one of them fell unconscious. The Fire Department said it was heat-related.

Rescue crews were able to bring down the workers safely.

This is a developing story.

No other information was immediately available.

