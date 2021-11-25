Apartment fire in Fresno displaces 2 families on Thanksgiving, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two families have been displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment complex on Thursday afternoon, according to Fresno fire officials.

Fire crews responded to Fresno Street and San Ramon Avenue for report of an apartment fire. Upon arrival, firefighters say they saw heavy smoke from the complex and quickly knocked the fire down.

No injures were reported by officials, but authorities say one person was rescued from a second-story balcony during the incident.

According to fire crews, two apartment units were affected by the fire, displacing two different families and a total of 27 fire personnel responded to the scene.

Firefighters say they were also able to rescue a cat from the fire and return it to the homeowners.