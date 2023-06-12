CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A grass fire close to Highway 168 and Herndon Avenue temporarily forced the evacuation of residential and commercial buildings on Monday, according to the Clovis Fire Department.

Firefighters say that just before 1:00 p.m. they responded to a grass fire call on Highway 168 eastbound, and the grass fire was on the off-ramp.

The Clovis Fire Department states they had to temporarily evacuate a residential and a commercial building nearby because the fire was growing.

Residential buildings had to be temporarily evacuated

Firefighters say eastbound Highway 168 was closed from Clovis Avenue to Fowler Avenue so they could put out the flames.

According to the Clovis Fire Department, no injuries were reported. Traffic has since reopened in both directions.