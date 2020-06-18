Apartment complex fire in Fresno under investigation

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The residents of six Fresno apartments have been forced out of their homes after a fire destroyed one of the units Wednesday.

Crews were alerted to the blaze at Marks and McKinley at around 8:30 p.m. and arrived to a heavy fire involvement.

According to Fresno Fire, as many as 36 crew members responded. One unit was a total loss and firefighters evacuated the five other units connected to it.

The Red Cross is working to accommodate the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.