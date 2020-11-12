‘Any type of dinner party can put you at risk’: Warning after Brandau, Dyer, Assemi, all diagnosed with COVID-19

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno’s Mayor-Elect Jerry Dyer said his COVID-19 symptoms have worsened in the last 24 hours.

Dyer says it hurts to cough or move, it feels like all of his energy gone, and just as he starts to feel better – it hits him all over again.

Dyer’s diagnosis is tied to an election night dinner last week with several Fresno County and city officials. The guest list included Steve Brandau, who experienced his first COVID-19 symptom earlier that afternoon.

Fresno County’s interim health officer, Dr. Rais Vohra, warned the public against gatherings and said this incident should serve as a reminder during the holiday season that no one is immune.

“I certainly hope people take this as a really good example that this virus just doesn’t discriminate,” said Vohra. “It can choose to infiltrate whatever gatherings we choose to have.”

Around 50 people are in quarantine after Brandau tested positive last week for COVID-19.

Since then, Granville President Darius Assemi and Dyer have gotten the virus. They attended the election party with Brandau and several others including Mayor Lee Brand and Councilmember Mike Karbassi. Karbassi and Brand have tested negative.

Brandau said none of them wore masks.

“Any type of dinner party can put you at risk. I am sure one of them had any malice or any intention to spread the infection,” said Vohra.

Dyer said he let his guard down and is now cautioning people to take the virus seriously and wear your mask.

Typically in Fresno County, there is an increase in cases following holidays. For example, the two weeks after the 4th of July saw active cases increase from 6,000 to 10,000 – a nearly 40% jump. California Public Health Secretary Mark Ghaly said even though it might be tough he encourages people to think again before gathering in large numbers for the holidays.

“People are not only letting their guard down but they desperately want to let their guard down,” said Ghaly.

Officials say if you must gather to do so outside, wear a mask and maintain social distance.