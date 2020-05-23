Antibody tests at Kaweah Delta to establish who already had COVID-19

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Antibody testing is about to start at Kaweah Delta in Visalia, to establish whether or not a patient has previously been infected with COVID-19.

The medical provider says it will first check staff who have had direct contact with coronavirus patients.

Director of Laboratory Services Randy Kokka says it is unknown whether or not a previous infection leads to long-term immunity, but the test will help show Kaweah Delta who was exposed to COVID-19 and then contracted the virus.

“The selection of our COVID-19 antibody test was based on rigid quality parameters and we are confident it meets our standards,” Kokka said. “This test will help track exposure to the disease so we can better track and understand true the infection rate in our area.”

Following front-line staff, the testing will eventually be expanded to cover all other employees, with plans to offer the test to first responders in the area.

