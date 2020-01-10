Anti-war demonstrators gather in Fresno amid tensions between the U.S. and Iran

FRESNO, California. (KSEE) – Fresno joined cities across the nation Thursday night to take a stand against a potential war with Iran.

It comes after escalating tension between the U.S. and Iran the past few weeks including the killing of a top Iranian general and Iranian retaliatory missile strikes at two bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops.

About a hundred demonstrators gathered on the corner of Nees and Blackstone and held signs demanding peace. The demonstration was organized by several local groups including Peace Fresno and The Watch Fresno.

“We are here to let the country know that the people of the United States do not want another war,” said Camille Russell with Peace Fresno.

Among the demonstrators was Parvin Malek. She has family in Iran and they don’t want war either.

“I’m scared and I know many people in Iran are scared of war,” said Malek.

She says the assassination of Qasem Soleimani left them all on edge.

“He was a terrorist but I don’t think what President Trump did was right,” said Malek.

“He escalated this so quickly without going through the proper channels to say are we voting on this, is this something the country wants to do or is this a dictatorship where it’s one man’s decision,” said Stacy Williams.

A handful of Trump supporters joined the group to defend what they call necessary action by the President.

“The president goes on TV and says he does not want war with Iran but he will not stand for people dying,” said James Hoak.

According to the No War With Iran website, the national group that organized the demonstrations, more than 350 cities signed up to hold their own rally Thursday at 5 p.m. local times.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.