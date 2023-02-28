MERCED, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The City of Merced is making preparations around Bear Creek ahead of the next round of rain.

The community along North Bear Creek Road in Merced is still recovering from the last round of storms in early January.

Many of them were forced from their homes because of the flooding.

Some of the neighbors are feeling a sense of deja vu from the events almost two months ago. Then, the sandbags and creek bed walls couldn’t hold back the overflowing creek just down the road from their front doors.

“Every time it rains, I’m afraid and I run out to the creek to see how full it is. Afraid it’ll happen again. And just scared to death of the water,” said Noel Adams.

Adams lives near Bear Creek, just a few blocks from it.

Back on January 9th, the water level for the creek far exceeded its flood capacity of 23 feet.

Dozens of people were forced from their homes overnight, but Adams stayed behind.

“Because it happened in the middle of the night. And I just didn’t think this could ever happen, and it’s left me traumatized every time it rains,” she said.

Water rushed through her front door, filling it with almost two feet of water.

“The water just kept rising, it got up to the windows,” said Adams.

She watches the creek from the same window today in hopes a flood like the one in January doesn’t happen again.

This late February isn’t expected to fill the creek as much as the last one did.

According to the National Weather Service, the creek is expected to hit 20 feet which is just three feet below its flood level.

That’s not enough wiggle room for Adams, who has only had access to a folding table to act as her entire kitchen for weeks now.

“It could happen in the middle of the night while you’re sleeping, you just don’t know where the water is coming from or where it’s trickling from, or when it’s going to warm up a little and the snow starts coming down. I’m afraid that it’s going to happen again,” she said.

Adams isn’t alone. An apartment complex not far from her had to be dried out and basically rebuilt inside.

Recovery work is still taking place nearly two months after the storm.

Adams hopes to recover and rebuild as well.

“I just know that I’m a homeowner, and I want to rebuild. If I don’t do it, no one else is going to do it,” she said.

The City of Merced sent out a warning to locals to stay vigilant of rising water levels.