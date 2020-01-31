Another police crash in Fresno: KSEE24 finds out how often they happen

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Two people out of the hospital after a police car crashed into another vehicle while responding to a call in Fresno Thursday.

It happened near Peach and Olive avenues around 5:30 a.m. The crash effectively totaled the police SUV involved.

Both CHP and Fresno Police say collisions involving patrol vehicles are rare. According to a City of Fresno report, in 2019 there were 16 accidents under investigation claiming that Fresno Police officers were at fault. Of the six investigations completed, the officer was at fault for all six.

“What call they are responding to, what’s on their computer screen, the radio that is blaring in their ear: so we need to try and stay focused stay on task and try and avoid these collisions,” said Sgt. Dave Gibeault.

According to the California Highway Patrol, in 2019 there were close to 80 CHP officer-involved crashes in Fresno County.

“That is of the 5400 across the board, so really it is about 1.4/1.5% of all of the crashes, unfortunately, involve a police vehicle,” said CHP Officer Mike Salas.

Because the departments are self-insured, if an officer is found at fault in a crash then the cost falls to the taxpayer.

