FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A new dense fog advisory is in effect for the Central Valley through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford.

The advisory is in effect through 12:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials advise visibility will be reduced to zero at times, adding that the conditions will create dangerous situations for drivers.

Another round of Level 5 fog is possible tonight across the San Joaquin Valley. Here at the office in Hanford, dense fog has already formed. Be sure to slow down and use your low beams if you must drive. #fog #Tulefog pic.twitter.com/z0ixSlelGE — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) December 22, 2020