Anonymous tip helps police track down hit-and-run suspect in Selma

The Selma Police Department says Pablo Vasquez, 30, was arrested early Saturday morning for felony hit-and-run.

SELMA, California. (KSEE/KGPE)- A man has been arrested for a hit-and-run crash that left a woman injured after an anonymous tip from the community helped officers track him down, according to the Selma Police Department.

Just after 8:40 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called out to the area of Whitson Street and Floral Avenue after receiving a report that someone was injured in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old woman in the center median of a road suffering from minor injuries after being hit by a truck that was nowhere to be found.

The woman was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment and surgery.

A photo of the truck the Selma Police Department believes was involved in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning.

As officers were investigating, the department received an anonymous tip that the truck involved in the hit-and-run was spotted in the area of Howard and Northhill streets.

Police say officers went to the area and found the truck with major damage to the hood and grill.

The owner of the truck, identified by police as 30-year-old Pablo Vasquez, was arrested for felony hit-and-run with injuries involved.

Vasquez was booked into the Fresno County Jail following his arrest.

The Selma Police Department thanked community members for stepping up and providing officers with the tip that led to Vasquez’s arrest.

“We are best when we work together to improve public safety as a community, as one. Thank You!” the department wrote in a press release.